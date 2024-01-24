Dubai (Etihad)

Today, Wednesday, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Beach World Cup, visited the site of the Beach Soccer World Cup stadium in the Dubai Design District in Dubai, to find out the latest developments in construction work before the start of the World Cup activities.

During his visit, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi was briefed on the plans of the stadium, the ways to reach it, the security and safety plans and all the facilities that it consists of.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed the provision of amenities for the public during the Beach Soccer World Cup, praising the efforts of the work teams and the cooperation of the partners in order to produce the World Cup in the best possible way.

The visit was attended by Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Vice Chairman of the Committee, Omar Al Haj Al Muhairi, Member of the Board of Directors, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, and Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, Member of the Committee Director. Championship, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Brigadier Nabil Abdullah, Director of the Emergency Department at the Dubai Police General Headquarters, Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council, and Captain Fahd Al-Abdouli, from the General Department of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security, In addition to the heads of the executive work teams in the local committee.