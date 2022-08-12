Ajman (Union)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, President of the Emirates Football Association and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, said: “The slogan of this year’s World Youth Day is communication between generations, and young people, according to the model of their empowerment in the UAE, are the link between past gains and projects. The present and future strategies, and their involvement in the various stages of designing policies and strategies and making plans and decisions, is a necessity to achieve comprehensive, sustainable, and balanced development in any society.”

He added: Our keenness at the Arab Youth Center to share the model of Emirati youth empowerment with our various partners in developing Arab youth work, in order to achieve the empowerment of Arab youth in their countries, and enhance their role in envisioning, designing and building future societies and economies based on the exchange of knowledge, experiences and skills development, through cooperation. And integration between different generations and all age groups and social segments.

Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi stressed: On this occasion, at the Arab Youth Center, we renew our commitment to continue developing our initiatives, programs and targeted projects in the sectors of studies, research, technological skills, preparing young media and diplomatic leaders, and motivating entrepreneurs and emerging and innovative projects in the Arab world in order to turn challenges into opportunities and make optimal use of the spirit of The positivity and ambition that knows no impossible for the youth, in line with the keenness of the wise leadership of the state to empower youth locally and Arably in all fields and fields.