Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council organized the International Youth Day Forum under the slogan “Solidarity between Generations”, under the patronage and presence of Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police.

In his speech, Al Sharifi said: The Abu Dhabi Police General Command is honored to organize this forum that cares for young people and establishes the importance of generational solidarity and solidarity to promote the process of development and prosperity and consolidate the principles of our society in the United Arab Emirates.

He praised the support of the wise leadership for young people, empowering them and arming them with all kinds of knowledge, sciences and experiences, believing in the importance of their role and carefully preparing them to be the mainstay of the nation and future leaders, stressing the importance of strengthening social ties, preserving our heritage and ancient traditions, and instilling authentic values ​​in the hearts of young people.

The forum reviewed the experience of “Intergenerational Solidarity”, which won the Director General’s Award in the Distinguished Family category, which emphasizes the importance of the family’s role in motivation and creativity. It also reviewed the achievements of the Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council in its third session, and the forum program included honoring a number of distinguished employees.

Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, stressed the importance of the role of the police sectors in their various specializations in supporting youth and promoting solidarity between generations. United Nations on the twelfth of August of each year to celebrate the essential and essential role that this group contributes to all societies without exception.

He stressed the police leadership’s keenness to support young people through the Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council, which has become a prominent title for Emirati youth, distinguished by their activity and active national and community identity.

Captain Hajar Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Virtual Training Department and a member of the Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council, pointed out that the police leadership provided training systems and modern and advanced technology, which helped enhance the knowledge of young affiliates within the framework of solidarity between generations and cooperation to achieve common goals.