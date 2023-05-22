The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police published a post on its official pages on social media, in which it indicated that a 51-year-old citizen was absent from his family’s home on 21_5_2023, and he suffers from a mental disorder and wears a white dishdasha and a head scarf.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command added that to provide any relevant details or help in locating him, please contact them on the following phone numbers: 999 or 072053474.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Ras #Khaimah #Police #announces #absence #citizen #familys #home
Leave a Reply