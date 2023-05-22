Key duel for the Catalans and inconsequential for the people of Madrid. The only thing left for Atleti is to continue fighting for second place, while Espanyol risk their lives in one of the matches of the day.
In which stadium is RCD Espanyol vs Atlético de Madrid played?
City: Barcelona
Stadium: RCDE Stadium
Date: Wednesday May 24
Match time: 22:00 in Spain, 17:00 in Argentina and 14:00 in Mexico
Referee: Melero Lopez
VAR: Gonzalez Gonzalez
How can you watch RCD Espanyol vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Television channel: LaLigaTv by Movistar +
Live stream: Movistar+
How can you watch RCD Espanyol vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
Television channel: To be confirmed
live streaming: To be confirmed
How can you watch RCD Espanyol vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
More news about LaLiga
How can you watch RCD Espanyol vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch RCD Espanyol vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Colombia?
Television channel: to confirm
Live stream: to confirm
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
Win: 1-2
|
The league
|
barca
|
Loss: 2-4
|
The league
|
Seville
|
Loss: 3-2
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
Win: 1-0
|
The league
|
villarreal
|
Win: 4-2
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
Win: 3-0
|
The league
|
Elche
|
Loss: 1-0
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
Win: 5-1
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
Win: 2-5
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
Win: 3-1
|
The league
The injured reported for this match are:
Reinildo, Llorente, Lemar, Savic and Reguilón
The injured reported for this match are:
Martin Braitwhaite and José Gragera
Atletico Madrid: Grbic, Witsel, Giménez, Hermoso, Molina, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco, Griezmann, Correa
Spanish: Pacheco; Oscar Gil, Cabrera, Montes, Oliván; Darder, Calero, Melamed; Denis Suarez, Puado and Joselu.
Espanyol 1-3 Atletico Madrid
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#RCD #Espanyol #Atlético #Madrid #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply