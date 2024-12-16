Raphael visited this Monday The anthill to present his new album, Yesterday… still, and to give details of the closing of the tour at the Wizink Center on December 20 and 21, as well as to remember the dates of their concerts in 2025.

But during the talk with Pablo Motos, the 81-year-old singer discussed other topics, such as which international artists he has admired throughout his career. Raphael has named Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, Elvis Presley… although he has remembered a concert from the latter from which he learned what not to do. “What I saw I wouldn’t have done, I’ll leave it there”commented the singer.

Motos, however, insisted to know what he was referring to. “I wasn’t in a position to do…” the artist continued. “It’s a shame because he had achieved everything, at that time it was the best, there was no one else but him. I hope I don’t have to go through that, that before that I say ‘goodbye’.”

Tour dates

He tour of Raphael in 2025 will start on May 31 in Almería and will end in December in Barcelona. Below are all the dates.