The Madrid Sports Palace changes its commercial name in January: from WiZink Center to Movistar Arena

The WiZink Center, one of the most characteristic sports and concert spaces in Madrid, will be renamed Movistar Arena starting in 2025. The change comes after the sponsorship agreement that Telefónica has reached with Impulsa Eventos e Instalaciones, the management company of the venue. of the Community of Madrid.

The name change is due to the end of WiZink Bank’s sponsorship after a decade, which opens a new “strategic plan” dated 2024-2028. The multipurpose space on Goya Street will thus have the same name as others located in Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Santiago de Chile. In London and Prague the nomenclature adds the O2 brand.

The new Movistar Arena, with a maximum capacity of 17,400 spectators, will continue to be the home of musical concerts and sports competitions. Specifically, it is the headquarters of Real Madrid and the Movistar Estudiantes basketball team (whom the telephone company also sponsors), as well as the Premier Pádel Madrid. Residents of the area, in the district of Salamanca, have protested the extension of frequencies for musical events to the detriment of sporting events (their main use).

As for the musical events planned for 2025, the venue will host 220 acts and more than 120 concerts, among which the new residency format by Dani Martín and Joaquín Sabina stands out, as well as the doublets by Dua Lipa, Leiva, Maluma and Duki.

The president of Telefónica Spain, Emilio Gayo, has appreciated the news through a statement: “For Telefónica it is enormously satisfying to culminate the year of our Centennial with the announcement of the sponsorship of a venue that is a world reference for quality and quantity. of the events it hosts. For Telefónica, and its commercial brand Movistar, it is always a priority to be in the centers where things happen, and from 2025 the Movistar Arena will be, without a doubt, a great connection center between people and the world of music and the show, and a space in which we will have the opportunity to deploy our technological and digital leadership.”