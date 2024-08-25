Saturday, August 24, 2024, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field. America received a visit from Franja del Puebla for the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The Azulcremas arrived as clear favorites for this match, and yet, the Camoteros proposed an orderly match. And with a goal from Iram Catillo in the seventy-fourth minute, they beat América 1-0, going against all predictions.
The last time these two teams met was none other than in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a 1-0 victory for América, which meant a 2-1 aggregate score, making the Azulcremas the two-time champions of Mexican soccer.
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was in the semifinals of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Azulcremas, who advanced to the final and later became two-time champions of national soccer.
The last time these two teams met was in the round of 32 match of the Leagues CUP 2024, and the duel ended in a victory for América, by a score of 2-1.
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was in the duel corresponding to matchday three of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the final result was a goalless draw.
The match between Columbus Crew and América of Mexico will determine the absolute champion of two leagues that are increasingly competing together. This could represent one more title in the successful era of André Jardine at the helm of the Azulcremas.
