The German Association of Districts (DLT) is calling on the federal and state governments to adopt a “fundamentally different migration policy”. The designated president of the DLT, Achim Brötel, and the outgoing DLT president, Reinhard Sager, told the FAZ before the summit meeting of the federal government, CDU/CSU and the states on migration policy in Berlin that after the assassination attempt in Solingen, the German state must finally prove its ability to act.