From yesterday night until today, moderate to light rain fell on separate areas of the country, as Dubai witnessed light and medium rain, and light rain fell on the Expo area (Dubai).

Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region also experienced light to medium rain.

The Kalba region in Sharjah experienced light to medium rain, and Fujairah witnessed heavy rain.



