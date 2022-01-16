The Zayed Sustainability Prize is an inspiring global platform to prepare future leaders of sustainability and motivate future generations to adopt a responsible and sustainable lifestyle. Innovative projects in several areas related to sustainability, including health, food, energy and water.

The following report reviews the efforts of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, which was established in 2008 to motivate the younger generations to engage in it through the “Global High Schools Category”, and highlights the projects of the candidates for the current cycle of the award who presented a set of valuable innovations that employ modern technology to achieve the highest standards. Sustainability with the development of educational methods that allow students to familiarize themselves with issues of climate change and sustainable development in a more holistic manner.

Since 2012, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has honored young people as an effective force for sustainable development. For nearly a decade, the global high school category has contributed to preparing tomorrow’s leaders in the field of sustainability by working to employ the enthusiasm, creativity and desire of young people to make positive change. This category honors six high schools from six different global regions, including the Americas, the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, East Asia and the Pacific region. 12 to 24 months from the date of receiving the award, provided that it achieves tangible results in a number of sustainability areas, namely health, food, energy and water.

Founded in 2008, the award also honors small and medium-sized businesses and non-profit organizations that provide pioneering solutions and technologies aimed at promoting opportunities for clean water, improved healthcare, clean energy, better public services, infrastructure support, sustainable agriculture, and education. , and others. So far, 41 schools have won the Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools category, which have submitted projects that contributed to enhancing educational opportunities for 7,000 students and preparing future generations of sustainability leaders. These projects also contributed to installing solar panels with a capacity of 500 kilowatts, producing 7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoiding the release of 5,500 tons of carbon dioxide. These projects in the field of renewable energy and sustainability were able to have a positive impact on the lives of about 425,170 people connected to schools. Participate or live within their own communities. On September 28, 2021, the finalists for the Zayed Sustainability Prize 2022 were announced, while the winners will be announced tomorrow during the ceremony that will be held within the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2022. The list of nominees from the Americas includes “Initiatives Ecologics, Venezuela: A greenhouse for agriculture and fish farming”, a school Especially for children with autism.

The students of the “Innovative Ecologics” School submitted a proposal for a project to build a solar power plant for the school and a plastic house that combines fish farming and vertical farming. This system will allow the cultivation of crops throughout the year, thus increasing plant production by 10 times while using 95% less water, which leads to water savings By 2.5 million liters per year and achieving an annual production of 79,440 kg of organic vegetables The installed solar system will generate 2,277,600 kilowatts of clean electricity per year or enough to power the entire school The vertical farming prototypes that the school will develop will then be applied across 2,000 home gardens in the community, expanding the benefits of The project should include at least 10,000 people. The list includes “Iberia Institute, Dominican Republic: a biofuel-powered electricity generator”, and the students of the “Iberia Institute” proposed a project to convert the cooking oil used in the school into biofuel to power the school’s electricity generator, and within five years the project hopes to have a positive impact on 10,000 students In the Santiago region, 1,000 students from the Institute of Iberia and 9,000 students from other schools will receive educational lectures from the students of the Institute. This will pave the way for educational and social outreach opportunities within other schools in Santiago, expanding the impact of the project to include 19,000 students over the next 25 years. In Europe and Central Asia, the list of candidates is Go Gymnezia Bihać, which was founded in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1911 and whose students have submitted a project involving the development of a sustainable farming park that includes the installation of hot water heat pumps and solar panels to provide clean energy for the school. The “Liceo Europeo, Spain: Living Energy” award was also nominated for the award. The students of the “Liceo Europeo” School presented the “Living Energy” project, which aims to develop a technology capable of converting waste into electricity using microorganisms. The school students developed a design to make this technology scalable on a larger scale using used face masks, in which the decomposition of microorganisms can lead to the production of electricity, especially with the spread of the use of face masks around the world due to the Corona pandemic.

The list of candidates also includes “Rommen Roland Gymnasium, Germany: Solar Energy Storage.” The students of the Romain Roland Gymnasium submitted a project that included powering the school’s campus through an innovative solar cell of their design that electrolysis the sun’s rays to enable more efficient energy storage. Innovative hydrogen-based solar cells will increase the proportion of renewable energy in the school by 8 percent. In the Middle East and North Africa region, “Eastern Mediterranean International School, Israel: Water from Air Project” was nominated, and Eastern Mediterranean International School students are looking forward to integrating the school’s condensing unit and the organic Rankine cycle “Thermal Energy System” into a single system that will be powered by Solar battery, which will increase energy efficiency and water production. The system aims to convert the water in the air into clean drinking water using a condensing unit, and then capture the resulting heat and convert it into electrical energy, which will be used to operate the entire system.

Once implemented, the project will enhance students’ understanding of the physics and intricacies behind an integrated renewable energy water production system, which can help them bring such solutions to market in the future. The list of candidates includes “School of the Gifted, Nineveh, Iraq: The Green Calm Project.” The School for the Gifted was established in 2007 in the Nineveh district of Mosul, Iraq. The school is located in one of the provinces that was badly destroyed after the war with ISIS, which is why the school is constantly looking for ways to stimulate the community The wider community to restore normalcy and build a more sustainable land for future generations. The students of the school proposed a project called “Green Calm” and centered around the design of a garden and a solar energy system to help reduce the school’s carbon emissions and contribute to the reduction of climate change. Moreover, the project aims to improve the mental health of students. The list of nominees also includes “Umm Al Arab School, United Arab Emirates: The Green Numbers Project.” Umm Al Arab School in Abu Dhabi was established in 2015 and the school’s students proposed a sustainable project called “Green Numbers”.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the nominees include “Daddy’s Firm Foundation – Ghana: A Sustainable School Farm.” The Daddy’s Firm Foundation is proposing a sustainable project that will consist of an innovative and unique school farm raising poultry and fish and a garden to produce the food it needs to be Selling some foodstuffs produced from the school farm to support students who are not financially able and giving them school tuition fees, the farm’s proceeds will be invested to prepare meals for students, and solar panels will be installed to generate clean energy to pump water from the school well to irrigate the agricultural lands within the school. Preparatory and Secondary Education – Mauritius: Improving Energy Efficiency.” The “Lighthouse” school project aims to make the school more environmentally friendly and more self-sufficient by installing a solar panel system with a capacity of 20 kilowatts on the roof of the school in order to supply it with solar energy completely. A garden will also be established. Fruits and vegetables to produce healthy food to be served to students in their meals, and a natural sciences center established to educate students about plant biology, plant conservation and mission The primary tools for growing, processing and harvesting crops The excess electricity produced by the school’s solar panels will be resold to the national grid, and the surplus food grown on the school’s farm will be sold at the school’s farmers market.

Sidna Abubakar Secondary School Uganda was also nominated for the award: “Eco-friendly Hygienic Products.” Students proposed a project to convert organic waste such as banana fibers, rice husks and papyrus cane into reusable sanitary napkins and hard paper for packaging materials. In South Asia, Hera School, Maldives was nominated: Sustainable rainwater harvesting Students have suggested a project that would support a sustainable water management system within their school The shortlisted candidates include “Kupila Valley School, Nepal: Sustainable Rainwater Harvesting” The school was established in 2010 in Surkhet, Nepal, and proposes students in Their project is a community rainwater harvesting system that will enhance the water security of the area in a sustainable way.Man Quari Hansa Secondary School, India: Sustainability through Community Participation was nominated by Man Quari Hansa Senior Secondary School, India: The project prepared by the students of Man Quari Hansa Senior Secondary School is called “Sustainability through Community participation”. In the East Asia and Pacific region, Bohol Wisdom School, Philippines: Water Quality Monitoring, Bohol Wisdom School Nominated Students at Bohol Wisdom School propose a three-phase project that would support more sustainable aquaculture activities in the country to promote fish farming and conserve water quality .

The list of candidates also includes the Shanghai International Foreign Language Academy: Zayed Sustainable Park The Shanghai International Foreign Language Academy project, called “Zayed Sustainable Park”, aims to develop a 100% self-sustainable ecosystem and students will build greenhouses and aquariums, and install panel systems solar panels, developing a sustainable garden, and installing waste treatment units. The UWCISK Japan Teacher, Raising Standards of Sustainability Within the School was also nominated for the award, and UWCISK Japan students proposed a project to make the school “all green” while educating the local community about sustainability.

The students expect that the energy efficiency projects they will implement will reduce carbon emissions by 25 percent and reduce combustible waste by 30 percent. The project will also contribute to making a positive impact on the lives of 3,830 people from different schools.