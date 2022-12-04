Cantieri Parlanti’s new project presented in Genoa, which will “give voice” to 30 strategic works throughout Italy whose construction thousands of people are involved in every day. Cantieri Parlanti is designed and built by the FS Italiane Group (RFI and Italferr), with WeBuild in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport and the Extraordinary Commissioner for the Single Third Pass-Node Project of Genoa, Calogero Mauceri. From today, all the construction sites of the FS Group’s Infrastructure Pole, dedicated to works financed with PNRR funds, will “speak” a simple, transparent and immediate language, shared with the territories, to tell their story and their mission and to make the citizens and stakeholders who are more aware and up-to-date on the importance of the works in progress.” Cantieri Parlanti is a project that arises from the need to communicate the strategic works, including those envisaged by the PNRR, illustrating the benefits they will bring to the daily lives of people and everyone’s commitment so that they are completed with defined and transparent methods and times”, said Luigi Ferraris, Chief Executive Officer of the FS Italiane Group (interview in the video above). An operation of transparency, as well as information, for illustrate the advantages of the work and provide updated data through exclusive panels placed within the construction sites, but always clearly visible to citizens and to those who ransita on the lines and on the roads adjacent to the construction sites. Cantieri Parlanti will also communicate through a page dedicated to strategic works, present on www.fsitaliane.itupdated on the state of affairs, the progress of the activities and on what is happening in the territories concerned with the help of the webcams that resume the activities of the construction sites. Finally, ad hoc initiatives will be organized that will transform the construction sites into true communication hubs, open to the external public (citizens, associations, students, etc.) to encourage moments of discussion on the transformations that entire urban areas are experiencing and will experience thanks to the work in progress.



