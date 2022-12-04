World Cup football | France took a 3-1 victory over Poland and Mbappé topped the scoring market – HS follows the day of the World Cup

The knockout games will be played at the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Football At the World Cup in Qatar, the quarterfinals will be played on Sunday. In the match that started at 5 p.m., France and Poland will meet. France won the match 3–1. He scored the first goal Oliver Giroudsecond and third Kylian Mbappé. The penalty kick was responsible for Poland’s reduction Robert Lewandowski.

With the goal, Giroud became the French national team’s all-time top scorer. He has a total of 52 hits. Before the game, he was level Thierry Henry’s with.

Mbappé, on the other hand, captured his positions at the top of the goal exchange. He has scored five goals in the World Cup tournament.

In the match starting at 21:00, England will face Senegal.

Both matches are shown on Yle TV2 and Yle Areena.

