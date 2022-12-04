Sunday, December 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

World Cup football | France took a 3-1 victory over Poland and Mbappé topped the scoring market – HS follows the day of the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

The knockout games will be played at the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Football At the World Cup in Qatar, the quarterfinals will be played on Sunday. In the match that started at 5 p.m., France and Poland will meet. France won the match 3–1. He scored the first goal Oliver Giroudsecond and third Kylian Mbappé. The penalty kick was responsible for Poland’s reduction Robert Lewandowski.

With the goal, Giroud became the French national team’s all-time top scorer. He has a total of 52 hits. Before the game, he was level Thierry Henry’s with.

Mbappé, on the other hand, captured his positions at the top of the goal exchange. He has scored five goals in the World Cup tournament.

In the match starting at 21:00, England will face Senegal.

Both matches are shown on Yle TV2 and Yle Areena.

HS follows the events of the World Cup on the field and off the field in the live tracking at the bottom of this article.

See also  After Nobel Peace Prize: Russian court confiscates memorial building

Read all the World Cup stories here.

#World #Cup #football #France #victory #Poland #Mbappé #topped #scoring #market #day #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mbappé show and Giroud: France rush to the quarterfinals. Poland eliminated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.