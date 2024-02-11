The rift between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Biden administration continues to deepen, and the network reported on Sunday that the most important point of contention is the planned Israeli activity in Rafah.

According to American officials who spoke to the channel, Netanyahu said during his talks with Biden in recent days that he would allow the civilian population to “leave” before ground operations began, but he did not clarify where he would allow them to leave.

The Biden administration is also reported to be concerned and believes that Israel does not have an organized plan for activities in Rafah that would allow the city's civilian population density to be protected.

Netanyahu said that his army would guarantee “safe passage” for civilians before the expected attack on the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, in an interview with an American television channel broadcast on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Hamas movement warned of a “massacre” in Rafah, which has become the last refuge for more than a million displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip, with Israel continuing its heavy bombing and its Prime Minister issuing directives to prepare a “plan to evacuate” civilians from the city, which raised international fear of an attack. Possibly wild.