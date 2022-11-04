During Congress in Sergipe, Minister of Health criticized Venezuela and said that those present only knew how to “make a mess”

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, was booed this Thursday (3.Nov.2022) during his opening speech at the 8th North-Northeast Congress of Municipal Health Departments, held in Aracaju (SE).

When he was booed, the minister responded to the audience. During his speech, Queiroga called those present “cowards” and said they only knew “make a mess”.

In Congress, while he was booed, the minister criticized Venezuela and said that the government sent money to purchase equipment for the treatment of covid-19 to municipalities, but that city halls chose not to buy respirators.

“They said they were going to buy a respirator. They didn’t buy any. Zero. Is this how you want to unite Brazil? You will get the answer soon”declared Queiroga.

HOW DELICIOUS THE QUEIROGA BEING BOOTED LIVE 🤤🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/5A93eLieMp — hikaru ringo da silva (@erokakkoiicore) November 3, 2022

Sergipe was one of the 13 states in which the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not win in the 2nd round of elections. While the current chief executive had 32.8% of the valid votes, the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), received 67.2%.

O Power 360 contacted the Ministry of Health and the North-Northeast Congress of Municipal Health Departments to comment on the minister’s statements, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.