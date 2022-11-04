Millionaires secure juicy loot from Fifa by calling Vargas to the World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Pablo Vargas (5), player of Millionaires.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
The defender was called up by Costa Rica for Qatar 2022.
November 03, 2022, 09:59 PM
The Costa Rican national team, led by the Colombian Luis Fernando Suarezsummoned the defender John Paul Vargas to play the World Cup in Qatar that is about to start.
The call of the player is not only a personal achievement for him and a prestige for Millonarios, his club, but there is more.
Fifa awards a millionaire sum to the clubs whose players are on the final list for the World Cup.
The money is $10,000 for each day the player is in the World Cup, starting two days before.
Costa Rica, like all teams, has three games fixed. In this time, the sum for the Bogota club will amount to 180,000 dollars. If the team manages to continue advancing, the loot will increase.
