Millionaires secure juicy loot from Fifa by calling Vargas to the World Cup

The Costa Rican national team, led by the Colombian Luis Fernando Suarezsummoned the defender John Paul Vargas to play the World Cup in Qatar that is about to start.

The call of the player is not only a personal achievement for him and a prestige for Millonarios, his club, but there is more.

Juan Pablo Vargas, defense of Millionaires. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Fifa awards a millionaire sum to the clubs whose players are on the final list for the World Cup.

The money is $10,000 for each day the player is in the World Cup, starting two days before.

Costa Rica, like all teams, has three games fixed. In this time, the sum for the Bogota club will amount to 180,000 dollars. If the team manages to continue advancing, the loot will increase.

