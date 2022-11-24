A report from the organization indicates that the opening match of the World Cup registered an increase in attendance worldwide

The number of spectators for the World Cup in Qatar is surpassing the 2018 edition, held in Russia. You Dice released this Thursday (Nov.24.2022) by Fifa (International Football Federation) indicate that the opening match of the World Cup between the host country and Ecuador, last Sunday (Nov.20), recorded an increase in audience throughout the world.

In Ecuador, around 3.3 million people watched the match, with a peak audience of 3.6 million. According to the federation, the number represents an increase of 109% in the audience of the opening game in relation to the highest audience in the last two editions of the World Cup.

In Brazil, the report indicates that the audience of 24.36 million was 6% greater than the 2018 debut game, between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The last Cup match had 22.86 million Brazilian viewers.

In Colombia, 5.5 million people watched the same game, with a peak of 6.3 million, the best audience of any of the 6 opening games. The number means an increase of 62.7%.

In addition to countries in South America, regions in Europe also showed an increase in audience during the exhibition of the match. In the UK, coverage attracted an average of 6.25 million Britons – 57.7% growth compared to 2018.

France had an audience of 5.05 million, up 30% from the opening game in the Russian edition (3.8 million). Despite not having qualified, Italy recorded a growth of 29.5% in the number of viewers. There were 4.66 million people in 2022 against 3.59 million in the 2018 World Cup. In Spain, the Qatar edition pointed to an increase of 13%.