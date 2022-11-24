There Juventus communicated the date and place of the friendly match on its website the Arsenal. THE black and white they will challenge i Gunners on 17 December at the Emirates Stadium to get ready before restarting the championship after the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

THE PRESS RELEASE – “Fascinating friendly scheduled for Juventus. On 17 December, the Bianconeri will visit Arsenal, leaders in the Premier League. Theater of the match will be the home of the Gunners, the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off at 19:00 Italian.

A high-level test to better prepare for the resumption of the championship, set for January 4, 2023, at 6.30 pm, at the home of Cremonese.”