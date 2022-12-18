Only three previous to the World Cup between France and Argentina. Today the World Cup is being played in Qatar but history so far has been particularly stingy with crossings. Argentina have won twice, both in the first phase, in 1930 (1-0) and 1978 (2-1). However, France’s only victory carries more weight: the blues won their round of 16 match in 2018, in Russia. A memorable match, very tight, finished 4 to 3 for France, with all the goals scored in regular time: Griezmann, Pavard and a brace from Mbappè, on one side; Di Maria, Mercado and Aguero on the other.