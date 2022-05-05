Russia assured that its forces rehearsed a nuclear-capable missile launch simulation in the western exclave of Kaliningradin the midst of his military campaign in the Ukraine.

(You may be interested in: Putin: this is how he would prepare Russia for a war with NATO)

The announcement came on the 70th day of the Russian military action, which has so far left thousands dead and more than 13 million displaced. in Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II.

(Also read: The deadly design error of Russian tanks that made them vulnerable)

(Also read: Russia: Putin answers about what can happen in the war on May 9)

After sending troops to Ukraine in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made veiled threats suggesting his willingness to use his country’s tactical nuclear weapons.

(Don’t stop reading: Inna Afinogenova, RT journalist, reappears on video and explains where she is)

During military games in the Baltic Sea enclave between Poland and Lithuania on Wednesday, Russia tested simulated “electronic launches” of its nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile system, the defense ministry said in a statement.

Russian soldiers in the streets of Mariupol. See also Commission takes the lead in making European real estate more sustainable Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Russian forces practiced single and multiple attacks on targets that emulated missile launch systems, airstrips, protected infrastructure, military equipment and command posts of a simulated enemy, according to the statement.

After the “electronic” launches, the military personnel carried out a maneuver to change their position seeking to avoid “a possible retaliatory attack”added the Russian ministry.

The combat units also practiced “actions in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination.” More than 100 soldiers participated in the trials.

Russia put its nuclear forces on alert shortly after Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. The Kremlin chief has warned of swift retaliation if the West intervenes directly in the Ukrainian conflict.

(We invite you to read: Ukraine: Zelensky launches global fundraising platform)

Observers have noted that in recent days Russian state television has tried to make the use of nuclear weapons more palatable to the public.

“For two weeks we have heard on our television screens that the nuclear silos must be opened”journalist Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said on Tuesday.

AFP AND EFE AGENCIES SUMMARY