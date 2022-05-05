Salernitana coach Davide Nicola analyzed the success of his team at Arechi against Venice on DAZN’s microphones. “This match against the lagoon team was at the limit of the human. I must admit that in these two days the difference was made by the medical and technical staff because we are now playing without pauses. Tonight we wanted to close the gap with the fourth last and take more teams and at the end of this battle we succeeded. Against Venezia we were humble against an opponent who knows how to play football. We made some mistakes due to fatigue but I’m happy because the match was always kept in control even after the Venezia draw . Now let’s think about Sunday’s match against Cagliari which will be a tough match and we practically trained playing unlike the island team. The fans are important and I want them all in the stadium. I go to their homes and ring all the bells for invite them to Arechi and away from home. We are satisfied and want to live a dream “.