Through Vandal, we get to see the sales figures for the Spanish market. These allow us to note that PS5 continues to sell well, while Xbox is one-tenth of its direct competitor. Among the best-selling games there is the usual GTA 5.
First of all, let’s see the sales ranking hardware Spanish for the week from 20 to 26 September:
- PS5 – 8,500
- Nintendo Switch – 2,900
- PS4 – 450
- Xbox Series S – 400
- Xbox Series X – 300
- Xbox One – 5
Here is the sales ranking of the games, for the same period of time:
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Switch)
- Minecraft (Switch)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield (Switch)
The only ones PS5 games that make it into the charts are NBA 2K22 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Switch gets 6 out of 10. The best-selling game is GTA 5, with 6,800 units. The gap with the second position is remarkable, as Animal Crossing New Horizons has sold 1,850 units. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, on the other hand, has to be satisfied with 1,200 units.
