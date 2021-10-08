Through Vandal, we get to see the sales figures for the Spanish market. These allow us to note that PS5 continues to sell well, while Xbox is one-tenth of its direct competitor. Among the best-selling games there is the usual GTA 5.

First of all, let’s see the sales ranking hardware Spanish for the week from 20 to 26 September:

PS5 – 8,500 Nintendo Switch – 2,900 PS4 – 450 Xbox Series S – 400 Xbox Series X – 300 Xbox One – 5

Here is the sales ranking of the games, for the same period of time:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Switch) Minecraft (Switch) NBA 2K22 (PS5) NBA 2K22 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) Pokémon Sword and Shield (Switch)



Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), a beacon

The only ones PS5 games that make it into the charts are NBA 2K22 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Switch gets 6 out of 10. The best-selling game is GTA 5, with 6,800 units. The gap with the second position is remarkable, as Animal Crossing New Horizons has sold 1,850 units. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, on the other hand, has to be satisfied with 1,200 units.

