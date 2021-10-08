from Silvia Morosi

Coronavirus updates on Friday 8 October

Full capacity for cultural venues such as cinemas and theaters, 75% for stadiums and 50% for discos: this was decided yesterday by the CDM, overcoming the indications of the CTS. Today the control room, with the formalization of the return to the white area of ​​Sicily from tomorrow. A committee of G20 finance and health ministers to be ready to respond to pandemics: the goal of Franco and Di Maio. Meanwhile, in our country there are 2,938 new cases and 41 deaths: here the data of the latest balance sheet for Thursday 7 October

12 pm – Hope: Sicily returns to the white zone. Order signed

I have just signed the ordinance that brings Sicily back to the white area. After yesterday’s choices on capacities, the path of gradual reopening continues. All this is possible first of all thanks to vaccines and the correct behavior of people. We must continue on this path. The Minister of Health announced it on Facebook, Roberto Speranza.





11.48 am – Japan, new supply of 120 million Pfizer doses

The Ministry of Health of the Japan signed a contract with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the additional supply of 120 million Covid vaccines, starting in January. So the new Minister of Health, Shigeyuki Goto, adding that the agreement was signed yesterday and that the country will work to allow for a fluid supply of vaccines in the coming months. Tokyo has already signed an agreement to import 50 million doses from the American company Moderna and 150 million from the other US company, Novavax.



10.52 am – Russia, 936 deaths in 24 hours, maximum since the beginning of the epidemic

In Russia in the last 24 hours 936 deaths caused by Covid were recorded, the maximum number in a single day since the beginning of the epidemic (yesterday there were 929 dead), as reported in the Tax, citing the National Coronavirus Operations Center. According to the center, in Russia over the last day there were 27,246 new cases of Covid.



10.38 – UN: In Africa, one in every 20 immunized people in the world

For every twenty people vaccinated in the world against Covid, only one in Africa. And only 10 African countries have achieved a vaccination rate of 10%. To sound the alarm Vera Songwe, UN Undersecretary General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, speaking at the III Italy-Africa Ministerial Conference, underway in Rome. The vaccination rate in Africa does not exceed 3%, he added later Moussa Faki Mahamat, president of the African Union Commission.



10.24 – Di Maio’s announcement: We will donate 45 million doses of the vaccine to Africa by 2021

Italy has contributed to mobilizing the political and financial commitment necessary for the response to Covid, through theACT Accelerator and the Covax Facility, and to ensure equitable access to health aid. We funded the Facility with € 345 million and will donate 45 million doses of vaccines within the year. So the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, at the III Italy-Africa Ministerial Conference.



9.46 am – Mattarella’s intervention: Intervening on fair distribution of vaccines. Only 2% of stocks go to Africa

Incontri con l’Africa, the third edition of the Italy – Africa Ministerial Conference, which brings together delegations from about 50 African countries, opened today. The President of the Republic opened the meeting, Sergio Mattarella, who spoke of the importance of committing to aequitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

Africa is home to about 17% of the world population, but has received only 2% of the vaccine stocks available to date: this is a problem of equitable distribution that must be resolved quickly and effectively, the Head of State said. No one – he added – can say that he is out of the emergency until we are all out of it, this is especially true for Africa and Europe, which constitute a single united region, not separate from the Mediterranean.





9.07 am – Iss, 4 regions classified at moderate risk

Four Regions and Autonomous Provinces are classified a moderate risk this week: it is Basilicata, PA Trento, PA Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta. The remaining 17 Regions / PPAA are classified a low risk. Last week only one region, Lazio, was at moderate risk. Two Regions / PA (Basilicata and PA Trento) report a resilience alert, as stated in the draft of weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health.



08.54 – THE POINT ON VACCINES: 43 million immunized, over 245 thousand third doses

There are 85,883,424 anti-Covid vaccines administered in our country, 86.1% of the doses delivered so far. The data are reported in the bulletin prepared by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Health and the structure of the extraordinary commissioner at Covid, updated at 6.10 today. On the other hand, 43,068,360 (79.74% of over 12s) were the total number of vaccinated people who received the first and second dose of vaccine, and 45,616,852 (84.46%) those who received at least one dose. Finally, 245,768 (3.25%) people were given the third dose. As for the territorial division, in the lead in terms of doses administered there is Lombardy with 15,153,538 (87.7% of the doses received), followed by Lazio with 8,398,579 (81.6%) and Campania with 7,869,262 (85.7%).



8.50 am – Iss: Slight reduction in ward and intensive occupation

The employment rate of Covid patients in intensive care in slight decrease to 4.8% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 5/10/2021), with a slight decrease in the number of people hospitalized from 459 (28/09/2021) to 433 (5/10/2021). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide falls to 5.1%. The number of people hospitalized in these areas also slightly decreased from 3,418 (28/09/2021) to 2,968 (5/10/2021), is still read in the weekly monitoring draft Iss-Ministry of Health.



08.48 – Iss: the incidence drops to 34. Rt stable at 0.83

The weekly incidence of Covid cases at the national level continues to decrease, falling to 34 per 100 thousand inhabitants (27/09/2021 – 3/10/2021) against 39 per 100 thousand (20/09/2021 – 26/09 / 2021) of the previous week. In the period 15 – 28 September 2021, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases equal to 0.83, below the epidemic threshold, and stable compared to last week. what appears in the weekly monitoring draft on the progress of Covid cases in Italy presented today, now being examined by the control room.



8.28 am – India reopens its doors to foreign tourists from October 15th

From 15 October India will reopen its doors to foreign tourists, after a stop of over a year due to the Covid epidemic. After taking into consideration various information, the Ministry of the Interior has decided to begin issuing new tourist visas to arriving foreigners starting from 15 October, the government announced, stressing that all anti-coronavirus rules must be respected.



8 am – THE POINT OF THE DAY





