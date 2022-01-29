Home page politics

divide

Participants in the demo against the Corona measures take to the streets in Freiburg. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

The protests by opponents of the Corona measures in various places in Germany continue. Meetings are not always registered.

Freiburg/Schwerin – In several cities in Germany, people have again demonstrated against the Corona policy.

According to police estimates, around 4,500 people took part in a demonstration in Freiburg (Baden-Württemberg) alone to protest against compulsory vaccination and measures to contain the pandemic. A police spokesman said there were no significant incidents. Counter-demonstrators tried to block the route of the demo with bicycles.

Many protests in the east

There was a demonstration in Leipzig in which, according to the police, several hundred opponents of corona measures took part. Police tried to locate a leader and stopped the elevator, a spokeswoman said. A few dozen people broke through the police chain and ran onto the psychiatric premises of the Leipzig University Hospital. Police have established the identities of these individuals and are investigating several possible crimes.

According to the police, protests against the Corona policy were also called for in Zwönitz in the Ore Mountains. The event with up to 1250 people had not been registered. The police said the identities of ten people who were masked at the meeting had been determined. Proceedings had been initiated against them for violating the Assembly Act. In addition, according to the police, a procedure is underway for holding an unreported meeting.

In Brandenburg an der Havel, the police broke up an unregistered demonstration against the Corona policy. The identities of participants were determined in order to create reports of administrative offenses. These concerned, for example, participation in an unauthorized assembly and violations of the corona restrictions, for example if the mask requirement was disregarded.

more on the subject About 24,000 people on the streets because of Corona policy More than 100,000 people demonstrate against Corona policy Tens of thousands are demonstrating again because of corona measures

According to the police, up to 900 people demonstrated against corona restrictions in Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania). According to the police, around 1,150 opponents of state corona measures gathered in Osnabrück (Lower Saxony) – in Düsseldorf (North Rhine-Westphalia), according to officials’ estimates, there were several thousand.

Human chain in Cuxhaven

Other social groups oppose it: in Cuxhaven (Lower Saxony), around 1,250 people came together for a rally for social solidarity in the pandemic, as a city spokesman said. At a distance they formed a human chain 2.5 kilometers long. An alliance for respect and human dignity, in which around 80 parties and organizations are involved, had called for this. “The majority of society supports the temporary measures against the spread of the corona virus out of a sense of responsibility towards our fellow human beings,” the appeal said. dpa