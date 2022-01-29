The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 it is the electric car par excellence according to the management of the Stuttgart company. But despite the technology and expectations, it’s not all plain sailing for a car that has to combine the luxury of the S-Class with the unique characteristics of the electric motor and batteries.

The Spanish site km77.com, which has been organizing excellent ‘moose tests’ for some time to evaluate the handling of cars and understand the functioning of electronic safety systems, has essentially rejected the EQS. The maximum that the electric vehicle could handle during the test turned out to be disappointing: the best entry speed in the change of direction was 72 km / h. The maneuver was performed in Comfort mode, with regenerative braking set to normal; the EQS came out of the cones at a speed of 52 km / h. Without the four-wheel steering, it would presumably have been even worse. In fact, the testers had to ‘get used to’ the system, since the steering movement required for the maneuver would be less incisive than initially imagined.

The Mercedes S-Class, in comparison, managed to achieve a better speed of 74 km / h. The superior performance of the S-Class is due to its lower weight (the EQS 580 has a curb weight of 2,670 kg, about 600 more than the endothermic ‘version’). However, other electric cars performed well, such as Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The EQS is in line with the results of the Volkswagen ID.4. Not a great signal for German electrics.

It appears that the EQS has a tendency to understeer in tests carried out at higher speeds, although the car has proved to be overall controllable. It is therefore a partial rejection, for a car that still has a significant amount of driving aids (able to prevent accidents and risks) and which is considered very safe from a structural point of view.