Thousands of demonstrators gathered again, Sunday, in the Spanish capital, Madrid, to demonstrate against the planned amnesty for Catalan separatists.

About 15,000 participants gathered, according to organizers, while police estimated the number of demonstrators at about eight thousand.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had agreed to hold negotiations with the “Together for Catalonia” party in order to secure votes in Parliament to retain his position more than two weeks ago.

The protest came after representatives of Spain’s ruling party and Carles Puigdemont, leader of the Together for Catalonia party, began closed, secret talks in Switzerland on Saturday.

Puigdemont wants Catalonia to secede from Spain, while Sanchez wants to prevent this and defuse the conflict through dialogue and concessions.