It is through this advance which explains how this character arrived as part of the Chapter 5 Season 1: Underground battle pass. There you can see how they perform a medical examination to decide whether he participates or not.

As expected, it is rejected at first. So Meowscles recommends Griffin a course so that in 30 days he gains enough muscles to be in Fortnite.

However, he rejects it as it is too long. He then shows him another one with which he will be able to improve his physical condition in just one hour.

Despite that, Peter Griffin does not accept either. Given this, Meowscles has no choice but to resort to something else.

This is a bottle of Slurp Juice, a classic item from Fortnite. When a player character picks it up they gain 240 HP vitality for 20 seconds; Likewise, it can heal 12 HP every second.

Only the bottle that the character Family Guy received has expired since 2021. But it doesn’t matter and this is how Griffin manages to strengthen himself to be able to participate. It is later in the video that he appears to be jumping from heights.

Towards the end of the trailer you can see the appearance of the Petercopter, which previously appeared in Family Guy. With the arrival of Peter Griffin to Fortnite what was anticipated years ago ends up being fulfilled.

That is, there would be content of the program in Fortnite but that did not come true. In fact, since 2021 data miners discovered that it was on the way but could not be realized. Now it’s a reality.

Apart from Fortnite We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

