The Department of Development, after analyzing “the administrative obstacles that have been found when arriving” at the regional Government, plans to “make a modification” so that the nearly 17 million euros that have arrived from Europe, which to date have not have been managed for the rehabilitation of homes, to be more accessible. “There are administrative obstacles that have made it impossible for many citizens to access this aid,” said the regional vice president, José Ángel Antelo, at the opening of the Housing Fair in Murcia.

The idea is that 50% of the subsidies are given as soon as the file is processed and the other 50%, upon completion. “Right now, with the situation we have found ourselves, we would have to return millions of euros to Europe because we would not have time to manage it,” said Antelo, who reiterated that Vox will once again vote no to the urban planning moratorium considering that the developers and Builders “have no responsibility for what is happening in the Mar Menor.” At this point, he insisted on emphasizing that the problem is not constructing a building, but rather sanitation, which, he assured, is the direct responsibility of the municipalities “which must invest in infrastructure.”

Antelo reiterated the commitment to comply with the programmatic pact of the coalition government and announced that they will work to reduce the rates at the time of documented legal acts and the property transfer tax. He also highlighted that they give special importance to working on administrative simplification. In this sense, he advanced that they are going to study how far the law allows them to go so that the administrative silence is positive: “It cannot be that many projects go outside the Region of Murcia because here we are creating too many obstacles.”

And that, in his opinion, cannot happen in a community with a high demand for housing and unaffordable rental prices for many families. “We have to support the businessmen in the sector,” remarked the vice president.