Smoke rising over the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli attack.
Israel believes that more than 200 people have been kidnapped by Hamas and are in Gaza.
The Israeli army estimated in a statement on Friday that “the majority of the hostages” kidnapped by the movement Palestinian Islamist Hamas during its October 7 attack “are alive.”
“Of the approximately 200 hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip, more than 20 are minors, 10 to 20 are over 60 years old, and most of them are alive,” the military said in its statement.News in development
