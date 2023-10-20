The Israeli army estimated in a statement on Friday that “the majority of the hostages” kidnapped by the movement Palestinian Islamist Hamas during its October 7 attack “are alive.”

“Of the approximately 200 hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip, more than 20 are minors, 10 to 20 are over 60 years old, and most of them are alive,” the military said in its statement.News in development