When Charles III assumed the throne years ago, his brother Prince Andrew He became the target of several attempts to displace him to the background in the family, in which he would no longer have any relevance, and his residence, in which he fought to remain, a refuge where he could face the King’s ugliness. The British Royal House, firm in the conviction that the Prince can no longer continue paying the costs of maintaining the Royal Lodge, where he lives, with funds from “legitimate sources”, tries to evict him while the Duke of York demonstrates solvent and with the right to continue in the house for longer.

Without annual financial allocation, which King Charles III suspended at the beginning of November as revealed by the ‘Daily Mail’ so that the Duke would stop being a financial burden for his brother, without being part of the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations even though he lived in the same place, and facing several political scandals and police complaints, the distance between the Prince and the monarch is increasing. Thus, Prince Andrew would be willing to do anything to defend himself from Charles III’s attacks for eviction, even if that includes disrespecting the Queen Elizabeth II.

Maintaining a low profile and focusing on his greatest supporters, among whom are his ex-wife. Sarah Ferguson and his two daughters, the Prince would have taken a new step in the confrontation with his brother so that he does not definitively turn his back on him, something that public opinion would be in favor of him doing. The scandals that Andrés does not abandon were those that initially unleashed the rift between the brothers and, since then separated from the Crown, he is not afraid to attack it. Following his idea of ​​refusing to leave his home and seeing that it is likely that he will have to pack his bags, the Prince would have threatened to take Elizabeth II’s dogs if he finally has to leave Royal Lodge.

According to a source in ‘Woman’s Day’, this “low blow” could cause “the Queen to turn in her grave.” “The fact that Andrew feels that his brother values ​​those two dogs more than him shows how bad things are between them,” he says. But not everything hangs by a thread. As the royal expert has pointed out Jennie Bond in ‘The Mirror’, there may be a reason for the King to leave things as they are and not continue after his brother.









«Nothing is going to change the fact that Andrés is Carlos’s brother. The family already has two completely estranged brothers, they don’t need more. I think this is a year in which the king will try to keep the situation with Andrew calm and under control. “Much depends on what other stories or accusations emerge against the duke in the coming months, if at all,” he said. For Bond, the fact that Carlos III does not want to “aggravate his brother’s situation by taking punitive measures” would have a reason for the possible depression that Andrés would suffer at this time. “He is depressed and his older brother is concerned that kicking a man when he is down could have a dangerous effect on his mental health,” she argued.