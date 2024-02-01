Gaza War | Hamas gave a preliminary confirmation of the proposal to end the fighting

According to Qatar's representative, Israel has already accepted the proposal.

An extremist organization Hamas has given a preliminary positive confirmation of the proposal to end the fighting in Gaza and release the hostages, says a representative of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majed al-Ansari.

The representatives of the parties who formulated the latest proposal for ending the fighting met in Paris on Sunday. The proposal for a phased ceasefire formulated by representatives of the United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya confirmed on Tuesday that the organization had received the proposal and would review it before giving an answer.

The news is updated.