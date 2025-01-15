

It has only been five days since Sevilla held a General Shareholders’ Meeting and its maximum shareholders at an individual level, José María del Nido Benaventehas sent a requirement to offices of the Nervión entity requesting a new meeting, in this case extraordinarywhich must be held within a maximum period of two months, with the March 15 as the earliest date to continue living the fierce fight for control of Sevilla. The last meeting of the largest shareholders raised new doubts among the alliances, although both parties emerged convinced that they had won the day. In two months it will be time to check who was right, the current leaders or Del Nido.

The abstention of the Americans has opened a new panorama in the Sevilla shareholders, with almost 12,000 shares whose fate is not assured. The board of directors opened talks with the new owners of the package 777 Partnerswhile the former president had a private agreement with one of the holders of these shares, whose connection with the new company that organizes this share package remains to be seen. Del Nido Benavente confident in maintaining the alliance, although A-CAPthe company in question, represented at the last meeting by Juan de Dios Crespois more open to selling than to commanding Sevilla.

Two months where the party that opposes the current leaders will try to advance their demands for what happened in previous shareholder meetings, demonstrating with facts that Del Nido Benavente has not been allowed to vote freelyrequesting that precautionary measures be applied with which to try to come to power. All this being now in question the total sum of the actions and that without the total part of the Americans he would be able to reach the desired presidential seat. A judicialized Seville and in a continuous battle for power, with other sports and non-sports problems that also complicate the day-to-day life of the entity.