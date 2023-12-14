Dhe most famous tennis tournament in the world will be broadcast on Internet TV in Germany by Prime Video from next year. Amazon has secured the media rights for Wimbledon for the first time and is showing the Grand Slam tournament in London on its paid online portal. The contract runs until 2027 and also applies to Austria. The lawn tournament has been running on the pay TV channel Sky since 2007.

“We are proud to offer all Prime members exclusive coverage of the Championships at no additional cost to their membership,” Amazon executive Alex Green said in a statement. The Prime subscription required for this currently costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year.

The moderation and commenting team has not yet been determined and will be announced in the coming months, according to Amazon. So far, Prime Video only offers Champions League football games as live sport.

Sky is losing an important TV right after the pay-TV provider recently increased its tennis offering by purchasing the license for the WTA women's tournaments. “At Wimbledon we have decided not to extend the rights,” said a Sky spokesman. “But with the extension of the ATP rights and the new acquisition of the WTA rights, we are more than ever the number 1 tennis broadcaster in Germany.” Sky will offer more than 80 tournaments and over 4,000 games next year.

Most recently, the online broadcaster had a surprising surprise Sport Germany TV The rights for the US Open have been secured and the Grand Slam tournament in New York will be broadcast for a fee from August 28th to September 10th. The rights for the French Open and the Australian Open in this country are held by the US company Discovery, which broadcasts the two Grand Slam tournaments via its special-interest channel, among other things Eurosport radiates.