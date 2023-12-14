Dead | Sports influencer Hannu Soro has died

Hannu Soro is especially remembered as a hockey influencer.

From Tampere sports influencer Hannu Soro has died at the age of 71. Soro died on Wednesday, December 13, exhausted by a long illness.

Soro's death was confirmed For the morning paper From the Ice Hockey Association and Hämeen Liikunta and Urheilu.

Soro worked in many positions of trust in sports, especially in hockey. He has been the chairman of HLU since 2012.

Soro, who was born in Karku in 1952, had a long career as a background influencer in ice hockey, including as a caretaker for Koovee and the national team, team manager of the Ilves league team, referee, in various roles in the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation's federal council and at HLU. He won numerous competition medals with different national team age groups as a custodian and team leader, and two SM medals in Ilves as a team leader and Koovee as a custodian.

Soro previously also served as a Tampere city councilor and in the city council.

Soro is ice hockey lion number 216 and was awarded the Golden Cross of Merit of Finnish Sports and Exercise 2019.

He spent his working career in the school world at Tampere vocational school, Tammerkoski high school and middle school, and Tampere lyseo high school.

Soro told about his life Morning newspaper in the interview from late summer 2023.

“Life has been filled with hockey and other sports. I wouldn't change a day.”