According to former vice-president of the National Assembly of Venezuela Angel Medina, Lula will need to join other heads of the Executive in Latin America to have real effects in the elections. “The presidents of the region need to act together to allow Venezuela to have a minimally competitive election”he told the newspaper The globe .

Opponents of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, praised the toughening of the president's position Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in relation to elections in the country. The PT member said he was “serious” the impediment to Corina Yoris' candidacy for the presidential election, which should be held in 2024.

“Actors like Lula and [Gustavo] Petro [presidente da Colômbia], left-wing presidents, put pressure on Maduro. Now, I have my doubts whether he will give in. I believe there needs to be action from the entire region. Not just Lula, but Lula with López Obrador [presidente do México], Gabriel Boric [presidente do Chile], with the president of Argentina [Javier Milei]“he stated.

Medina, whose mandate was revoked by Maduro's allies, says he hopes to see Lula go beyond words.

“We hope that Lula, like the other presidents, will not just remain in statements, but will contribute with diplomatic mechanisms so that Venezuela can hold its elections”he said.

Alfonso Marquinha, leader of the opposition party First Justicesaid that it is no longer the time to “criticism”but of “celebration” to the fact that Lula began to repudiate decisions made by the Maduro government.

“Lula and other left-wing presidents have maintained a stance of support and solidarity with Nicolas Maduro, which does not correspond to his actions. But it is not a moment of criticism but of celebration that Lula, at this moment, is making a correction about Maduro's conduct and the institutions in Venezuela”declared Marquinha.

THE PROHIBITION