The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, recognized this Wednesday that she and his Government are in danger of being victims of a coup orchestrated by the Russian secret servicesdue to his attempt to reform the country and bring it closer to the European Union (EU).

Asked by the Romanian online portal G4Media about the possibility of Moscow and the Russian secret service FSB organizing or financing a popular revolt or coup against her, Sandu replied: “We know that these risks exist.”

In the interview, published this Wednesday, the Moldovan president recalled that the United States Department of State (USA) has recently warned of “collaboration” in Moldova between “corrupt groups” Moldovans, “pro-Russian parties” and the ” secret services of the Russian Federation”.

“We know that there are intentions, attempts, to use the discomfort of citizens in relation to the increase in prices, especially of energy resourcesSandu stressed, recalling that the Moldovan authorities have “proof” that the protesters have received money from “corrupt groups.”

Sandu made direct reference to the Moldovan politicians and oligarchs Ilan Shor and Vladimir Plahotniuc, both fugitives from justice in their country and who were sanctioned last week by the US Treasury. Sandu also mentioned the mayor of the capital as responsible, Chisinau, the pro-Russian Ion Ceban.

The crisis in Moldova

The president had also warned this Tuesday of the your country is at risk of running out of electricity and gas this winter due to Russian bombing against the Ukrainian electricity system and the drastic reduction of supply by Gazprom.

“Due to the war, we are going through a serious energy crisis and are at risk of running out of gas and electricity this winter“, said the Moldovan president during a working visit to neighboring Romania, where she participated in a conference on the role of women in parliament.

The Moldovan president explained that the price of gas for Moldovan consumers has multiplied by six in the last twelve months. “It’s twice as big as in Romania,” Sandu stressed during the ceremony.

“After the Russian Federation bombed the Ukrainian electricity grid, Gazprom has halved the volume of gas it supplies to Moldova,” the Western policy added.

Energy crisis in Moldova.

Moldova’s pro-Russian opposition has in recent weeks staged a series of street protests against inflation and rising energy prices in the country, which has seen Russian energy giant Gazprom drastically cut its gas supply in recent days.

The Moldovan Prosecutor’s Office seized last month 185,000 euros that the party of the oligarch and pro-Russian politician Ilan Shor – who harangued the protests online from his refuge in Israel – would have used to pay protesters critical of Sandu.

According to a recent investigation by the Washington Post, Shor would have the support of the Russian FSB when organizing these protests.

