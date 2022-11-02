Batman He is not only a great icon of popular culture in general, but also one of the most recognized faces of gaming. Since this entertainment medium was born, different efforts have been made to build experiences that put us in the shoes of the famous knight of the night, some with poor results but the truth is, most with something to contribute. Among all the proposals that currently exist, there are some that have definitely not received the recognition they deserve, either for one reason or another. In order to recommend titles that perhaps you did not have on your radar, here they are five of them based on said DC universe that we believe have been highly underestimated despite their great quality.

Batman Arkham Origins: Blackgate

In the era when the Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita were battling it out for the handheld market, there was also a fever for Batman Arkham games. In order to take advantage of all this, Warner decided to bet on a game in the series precisely designed to be carried on the aforementioned consoles. In this way and from the hand of Armature Games, the sensational Batman Arkham Origins: Blackgate was born, a title that told us another episode in the life of this version of Bruce Wayne, one that, as its name indicates, would take us to prison of Gotham City to stop a serious problem. The interesting thing about this game is that it is presented with a 2.5D perspective with a very well achieved Metroidvania structure. If you have never given this delivery the opportunity, we recommend you do it as soon as you can.

The Adventures of Batman & Robin

The animated series of Batman released in the nineties, is one of the favorite moments of many of us whenever we talk about the dark knight. Of course, the success of said cartoon spread to more media including video games. For example of the above we had The Adventures of Batman & Robin with Konami behind the development, releasing it for different platforms in the mid-nineties. Our recommendation is going to be that if at any point you have the opportunity, try the Super Nintendo version, which, in addition to looking spectacularly good thanks to a beautiful pixel art that very well portrays the look & feel of the source material, presents us with a Extremely well-constructed video game with perfectly thought-out platform and action mechanics.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold – The Videogame

Despite the fact that, as I was telling you, the animated series of the nineties marked an entire generation, that did not mean that Warner does not want to continue renewing and experimenting with Batman within the cartoons. At the end of the first decade of the current century we met Batman: The Brave and the Bold, a television show that put the dark knight in a lighter tone and grouped him with various personalities from the DC Comics universe. The success of that product turned into two really interesting video games that not many tried. On the one hand we have one for the Nintendo Wii and on the other, a portable version for the Nintendo DS also appeared. Both titles are truly fantastic and return us to an extremely well-constructed 2D world of platforming and action. The best thing about this whole thing is that these titles are probably the most accessible to get today if we talk about prices.

batman arkham origins

The impact that Rocksteady’s work had with the Batman Arkham series was truly significant and to this day, we continue to feel its aftermath. Within all the frenzy, Warner decided that he should release another title as soon as possible, so he opted for his own internal studio for the job. Warner Montreal jumped into the ring and under the staff of the studio that created everything, presented us with Batman Arkham Origins, a title that in addition to taking place on Christmas Eve, worked as a prequel to the entire saga, telling us about Bruce Wayne’s first months as Batman. One of the most interesting things about this game is that it bets on having villains not so well known from this universe, allowing us to learn a lot from him. The truth is that we have never fully understood why the contempt for this title, because it shines brightly in everything it tries.

Gotham Knights

Lately, the world of gaming is involved in controversy at the slightest provocation. For example, what happened with Gotham Knights a few days ago, a game also made by Warner Bros. Montreal that took some of them in a very bad mood, who soon downloaded all that about the title. And if you try it, you come across a fantastic open world experience designed to be played alone, of course, with the option of working together with a friend. Poor communication did not play in his favor, as many believe that we are facing something like Marvel’s Avengers when for nothing. If you are one of those who has been carried away a little by the negative opinions of some, we would tell you to reconsider, because really, a game is being delivered to the level that is ending the enormous drought of Batman games that we have had to deal with in recent years.