Pozzolo, the opposition asks Meloni to take measures. The political case explodes

The case Pozzolo exploded, the story follows two parallel paths. That judicial to ascertain the facts, but that too exploded politics. The opposition is gone on the attack of the prime minister for yet another affair involving his match. “Giorgia Meloni clarify immediately which ones measures intends to take action against the deputy Pozzolo of Fratelli d'Italia, who is going at parties with a loaded gun in his pocket and ends up hurting a person”. This was declared by PD secretary Elly Schlein. Matteo's comment was even harsher Renzi on the incredible story of New Year's Eve in the Biella area, a party in which the undersecretary was also present Delmastro.

“But cwhat the escort agents do to us at the dinner? – Renzi asks – And the relatives of the escort agents? And above all: why bring guns to the New Year's Eve party in the presence of deputies and members of the Government? That of Meloni – continues Renzi – it is not a ruling class: I am inadequate, incapable, unpresentable. AND dangerous, first and foremost for themselves. If this is the way they start the year, imagine what could happen in 2024. While waiting for them to take away the gun license from the gunman MP, I hope that Delmastro should leave as soon as possible by the Government. While the Italians play Risk and distort the songs of Baglioni and de Gregori, the Fratelli d'Italia leadership group shoots!“.

