The outgoing vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, arrived at the National Congress accompanied by her son Máximo and her security team. She was wearing a red outfit and began her appearance by effusively greeting the audience with kisses.

At one point, she was involved in an exchange with some libertarian followers, to whom she responded with a defiant gesture by raising her middle finger, an event captured by the TN channel cameras.

Although it was not clear what was being shouted at him from the crowd, it is presumed that Kirchner, leader of the Unión por la Patria group, received insults. This incident occurred while he turned his back to the audience, at which point he raised his right hand and made the controversial gesture.

Within the framework of the Legislative Assembly, Kirchner was one of the last opposition figures to enter Congress. Later, he received President Alberto Fernández with another significant gesture, indicating with his hand to continue on his way.

Once on the stand, Cristina Kirchner sat next to Martín Menem, who recently took over as head of the Chamber of Deputies.. Among the prominent personalities at the event were Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, Eduardo Duhalde, Adolfo Rodríguez Saá and the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, all located in the front row.



The event was also attended by several Argentine governors, including Axel Kicillof, Sergio Zillioto, Gerardo Zamora, Leandro Zdero, Jorge Macri, Alfredo Cornejo, Raúl Jalil, Rogelio Frigerio, Gustavo Valdés and Maximiliano Pullaro.

