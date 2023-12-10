“The 500 years of world domination by the West” is coming to an end. This was reiterated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a video link with the Doha Forum, during which he stated that the “hybrid war” that the West is waging against Russia is based on “cancel culture”.

Focusing on the Israel-Hams war, he said: “It is unacceptable that Israel uses the attack launched by Hamas on October 7 as justification for collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

“We must do everything possible to continue to exert this political pressure to reach a humanitarian ceasefire,” Lavrov added, according to statements reported by the Tass agency.

Netanyahu-Putin conversation

These words come on the day of the telephone conversation, which went on for 50 minutes, between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, Netanyahu “strongly criticized the dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran”, we read in a note from the Israeli prime minister’s office, which gives an account of the phone call, the second between the two leaders after the one on October 16th. in which he also expressed “disappointment” at the words spoken by the Russian representative to the UN Security Council on Friday. Furthermore, Netanyahu asked Russia to put pressure on the Red Cross to carry out visits and guarantee medicines for the hostages still in Hamas hands.

For his part, Vladimir Putin reiterated his “condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations” but, the Kremlin reports, “at the same time it is extremely important that the fight against terrorist threats does not lead to such disastrous consequences for civilians”. After what was confirmed by the Israeli side regarding the conversation between the Israeli prime minister and the Russian president, the Kremlin confirms that the focus of the phone call was the “serious situation in the area of ​​the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” and the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip.