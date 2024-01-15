Porsche reported robust growth in fiscal 2023, with a slight increase in deliveries. The Stuttgart company delivered a total of 320,221 cars in the last 12 months, which is equivalent to 3% more than in 2022. “Even in a period of global economic uncertainty, our brand remains desirable and exclusive,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Board of Management and Head of Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Last year we benefited in particular from Porsche's very balanced positioning in its main sales markets. We therefore intend to continue to optimize this excellent market balance.”

Overseas sales growth

In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 70,229 cars last year, an increase of 12 percent compared to 2022. In its home market of Germany, 32,430 customers purchased a new car, an increase of 10 percent. In North America, deliveries were 86,059 (+9%), making this geographic area the main distribution market for Porsche in 2023. In China, 79,283 vehicles were sold (-15%). The decline is mainly due to the difficult economic situation in the region. Sales in emerging and overseas markets continue to follow a positive trend, with deliveries increasing by 16%. In total, 52,220 cars were delivered to customers last year.

The models

The Porsche 911 recorded the largest sales increase of all product lines in 2023, finishing the year with +24%. The 911 was delivered to 50,146 customers worldwide. The Taycan also recorded a double-digit increase, with 40,629 units delivered (+17%). However, the model with the highest number of units delivered was the Cayenne. Last year, 87,553 examples were sold. The decline compared to 2022 is explained by the change of model, which saw a staggered launch of the new generation in the various international markets, after the preview presentation in April, as well as a software update for the hybrid models in order to guarantee the best possible quality. The Porsche Macan was delivered to 87,355 customers, maintaining the previous year's level. In the last year of its lifecycle, the previous generation Panamera recorded 34,020 deliveries. The new generation of the luxury sedan, previewed in November, will be available from 2024. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models closed the year with 20,518 deliveries (+13%).