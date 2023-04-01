Pope Francis was discharged from the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Saturday, as announced, AFP news agency reports. He was admitted there last Wednesday because of breathing problems due to a bronchitis infection. The pope developed breathing problems during his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square after which an ambulance took him to hospital, they wrote. Italian media.

The 86-year-old pope recovered quickly and was already working from and in the hospital on Friday. For example, he visited cancer patients in the children’s ward. Francis’ resignation comes just in time for the start of Holy Week, which lasts until Easter. He probably leads the celebration in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday. The pope himself responded briefly to his dismissal: “I am still alive,” he said jokingly as he left the hospital.

The Roman Catholic world reacted with concern when Pope Francis ended up in hospital on Wednesday. He suffers from several ailments, including stomach problems and knee problems. He underwent surgery for the former problem in 2021. The pope previously announced that he would resign if his health failed him, but he does not intend to do so now. Francis’ recently deceased predecessor Benedict XVI resigned in 2013, most unusually, for health reasons.