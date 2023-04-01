Access to mental health should not be treated as a luxury and privilege for the few. The panel presented this Thursday morning, 31st, during the 9th edition of the Brazil Conference, addressed the importance of discussing how social pressure and the challenges of the contemporary world, surrounded by the artificialities of the internet, affect the mental health of the population.

The discussion on the subject was made with the participation of the presenter Luciano Huck, by the federal deputy Tabata Amaral and by the CEO and creative director of the company Obvious, Marcela Ceribelli, who led the panel. Participants emphasized how the topic has become a priority in recent years, especially after the pandemic. “It has a dark aspect in today’s world. We live in an intense polarization, [passamos por] a pandemic that destabilized everyone and that led to a decline in mental health”, stressed Huck.

In the midst of this new dynamic established by social isolation, the panel discussed the role played by the internet in people’s daily lives and how it imposed new conditions for interaction. “The internet has the ability to echo. [Ela é] a great chamber that echoes things for good and also echoes the evil of society”, said the presenter. “When that dark side is echoed and supported in an environment we can’t control, we understand why we see depression like we’ve never seen it before, teen suicide like we’ve never seen it before,” he said.

In this sense, Marcela Ceribelli commented that the notion of belonging offered by the internet often brings a sense of security, and that it is necessary to know how to prevent people immersed in virtual groups from becoming part of this somber environment. “We need to find a balance,” she said. For her, we live in a time of loneliness, “since the screens often do not truly connect”.

Within the political scenario, congresswoman Tabata Amaral reported the need to transform the way society sees mental disorders, so that they are not seen as weaknesses, but treated as illnesses that deserve to receive dignified and quality treatment. “It can seem for a long time that mental health is an elite issue, as I thought, that it’s for the weak and so on,” she explained. “We have a long way to go (…) I want them to treat mental health the way they treat physical health: with care, with study, with medicine, with care and in a humane way”, she declared.

Gender and mental health

Mental health from a gender perspective was another point discussed in the debate. Marcella Ceribelli highlighted the difficulties women have in imposing themselves in the job market and the way in which the mental burden falls on them. “We lived for a long time in this pact of silence, as if our pains had to be treated individually, as if we were all insecure and lacked self-confidence”, she said. “Now, we are starting to recognize that there are obstacles that women and other minorities face that have to be taken seriously. It is in the collective that resolves this ”, she quoted.

For Congresswoman Tabata Amaral, the change in this view involves the political scenario. “A great struggle of our generation is because we want to occupy these places in our own way”, she emphasized. “Today I see how many women were forced to put themselves in a box, and today we want to be in the world the way we want to be”, she vented. According to her, change will not happen if there is no construction of a representative space. “How do we move forward in this if out of every five politicians in Brazil, four are men?”, She asked.

Inequality and learning

During the opening of the event, publicist Nizan Guanaes highlighted the current scenario of inequality in Brazil in the 21st century, addressed the country’s need to move forward in a way that covers the entire population and also pointed out the political and binary polarization experienced by the world, criticizing the way in which Brazilian politics has followed the same pace in recent years.

“We need a lot of structure and renewal. We need to fight so that the 21st century is not the privilege of a few”, he asked. “[Precisamos] allow this transition in Brazil, creating bridges. It is no longer possible for the country to change direction with each new government. We are here to discuss what we have to be and the things we have to stop being” she clarified.

The first panel discussed the challenges and ways to start a new business, a topic discussed between entrepreneurs Anu Hariharan and Pedro Franceschi. During the conversation, both shared experiences and trajectories in developing a company from scratch. Franceschi, one of the youngest Brazilians to develop a startup, emphasized the risks that any new business is subject to and declared that success is slow. One of the pieces of advice given by both is to always remain in the learning process and evaluate knowledge about the business itself.