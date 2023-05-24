The assailant who was killed by a policeman in civilian clothes who tried to steal his motorcycleOn Sunday night, a criminal raid was coming that had started, minutes before, at the Francisco Álvarez transportation station, in the Argentine city of Moreno.

After stealing a passerby’s wallet, the thief and his accomplice traveled seven kilometers to La Reja station and attacked a couple on a motorcycle. They did not know that the motorcyclist was a member of the Buenos Aires security force, that was in civilian clothes and that he fired four shots at the thief who was trying to escape with the vehicle.

This morning, the victim of the first robbery acknowledged that the document that the investigators found among the clothes of the dead thief was his. Initially, the Police identified the dead thief with his identity, because that was the name that appeared on the DNI inside the wallet carried by the dead man. The witness also stated that it had been stolen minutes before 8:38 pm on Sunday, when he was waiting for a bus in Francisco Álvarez.

(You can read: Police in civilian clothes killed a thief from behind who tried to steal his motorcycle).

Meanwhile, Sergeant Lucas Abraham Mellea, 31, testified before prosecutor Gabriel López and provided his version of the facts. He said that he opened fire on the assailant who was preparing to flee with his motorcycle, a Kiden KD150 Z, because he feared for the life of his girlfriend.Milagros Guevara, 22, and his own, since the assailants constantly threatened him with death and at least one of them displayed what looked like a “tumba” shotgun, although it turned out to be two welded barrels held together with tape.

A policeman let a thief rob him and then killed him with four shots from behind in Moreno, Argentina. Do you support this police action? pic.twitter.com/TI4HKMjq8M — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) May 23, 2023

After making a presentation that lasted for almost three hours, the policeman was transferred again to the sectional where he will continue to be detained until the Justice determines the responsibilities of the case and establishes how the event unfolded.

Although it was a provisional charge, the 31-year-old sergeant, who works in the Prevention Unit of the Local Police, in the city of Ituzaingó, was investigated as allegedly responsible for aggravated homicide. However, this qualification could be modified after the representative of the Public Ministry receives the results of the ballistic and scientific expert reports.

(Be sure to read: Alert: criminals disguised themselves as police officers and robbed a hotel).

Based on the analysis of these expert reports, the Justice will determine if it was an act of self-defense, a homicide committed in excess of self-defense, or an aggravated homicide for having been committed by a member of a security force.

The version of the policeman who killed a thief in an attempted robbery

According to those close to the accused police officer, during his investigation, the sergeant explained that he saw that one of the two people who were traveling on the motorcycle that matched the line of march in which he was traveling with his partner, pointed a gun at him and, using insults and threats, demanded that he stop and hand over the motorcycle.

According to the police officer’s account, at that moment, and given the threatening attitude of the assailant, he was afraid for his girlfriend’s life and for his physical integrity and he fired because they constantly threatened him with death.

hearing the shots, the driver of the motorcycle in which the suspect had arrived fled, leaving his accomplice abandoned. The scene in which the policeman opened fire with his weapon against the thief when he was boarding the uniformed man’s motorcycle, after putting away the alleged weapon with which he had pointed it, was recorded by a security camera installed in the so-called “safe stop”. ” in the Lugones and Payró sector, which also has a panic button to warn of the risk of an assault.

(Be sure to read: ‘They almost killed him’: thief receives a flying kick while escaping on a bicycle).

This evidence was key for the criminal classification for which the police officer was investigated to be that of aggravated homicide. The sergeant would have explained that he did not remember if he had spoken loudly, as indicated in the protocoland affirmed that he did not see the moment in which the thief kept the weapon in his waist, under the diver he was wearing.

According to the police officer’s account, he fired at an assailant who was armed. When the troops from the seventh police station in Moreno arrived at the scene and checked the suspect, they found a homemade weapon, similar to a “tumbera”. The precarious weapon was not fit to be fired and was made with two barrels fixed with two points of welding and black insulating tape.

During the review of the crime scene, the experts found four served pods that belong to the policeman’s regulation weapon. Although in the security camera recording five flashes were observed.

(We recommend reading: The false employee who looted houses and paralyzed her victims by drugging them).

With respect to the autopsy, it would have been determined, in principle, that the thief who had been killed had received a bullet in the back, at the height of the shoulder blade, and two more in the hip and one leg. It was a preliminary report that must be compared with the conclusions of the autopsy that was carried out in the Lomas de Zamora Judicial Morgue.

Concerning the downed thief, it was learned that his last name would be Carbone and he had a criminal record for robberies committed in the area of ​​Moreno and General Rodríguez.

While the police officer explained that he only does two shooting practices per year and that the rest of the academy he receives is divided into modules in which they do physical activity. In addition, he indicated that he cannot do extracurricular target practice because he cannot afford the purchase price of the boxes of bullets.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA