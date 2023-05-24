With today’s update, Fortnite was literally flooded with items inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as themed quests and extras. It’s not the first time that the battle royale of Epic Games team up with superheroes, going as far as including 60 themed costumes Marvel. This time, it will be added Miles Morales.

The costumes of Miles Morales and of Spiderman 2099are available for the first time in the shop of Fortnite. Both will cost 1,500 V-Bucks (approximately $12) or will be purchasable together via the ad-inspired bundle Across the Spider-Versewhich will include two pickaxes and a themed wallpaper.

Also, the web shooter will be reintroduced into the game Spider-Manbut this time in the colors of Miles Morales. It can be found around the map. Fortnite therefore intends to best celebrate the arrival in cinemas of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versescheduled for June 2, 2023.