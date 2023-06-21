For many years, the police were customers of the money exchange chain Suri-Change, to exchange foreign cash for euros. Now the Rotterdam company is under fire because of attacks and alleged money laundering practices. This does not come out of the blue: the underlying family appears to have been linked to money laundering and coke trafficking much earlier. How did Suri-Change work? “There were signals at various times that Suri-Change may not be complying with the regulations.”