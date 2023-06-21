Ukraine studio | Ukrainian intelligence chief: Russia mined Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant cooling pool

The debate about the use of nuclear weapons intensified in Russia. Ukraina studio covered the destruction of the Nova Kahovka dam.

Ukrainian chief of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov claims that Russia has mined the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant’s cooling pool. The power plant has been disconnected from the Ukrainian electricity grid, but it still needs cooling water. After the explosion of the Nova Kahovka dam, the water in the Kahkovka reservoir has dropped so much that the power plant is completely dependent on its own cooling pool.

Russia occupied the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on the left bank of the Dnieper in Energohodar at the beginning of March last year.

“The worst thing is that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was mined at that time, its cooling pool was mined,” Budanov said in his televised situation review, according to the news agency Reuters. Budanov did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

Nova The Kahovka dam was blown up early in the morning of June 6, and Russia blamed the destruction of the dam on damage caused by fresh Ukrainian fire. The Ukrainians keep it clear that the dam was blown up by Russia, which has been in possession of the dam since the beginning of the war of aggression.

Ukrainian forces captured the West Bank of the Dnieper at the more than three kilometer long dam in the Kherson region in a counterattack last fall. According to experts, the dam’s massive concrete structure has apparently been destroyed by installing explosives inside the dam, possibly in a service tunnel running through its foundation.

The water level of the Kahovka Reservoir has dropped by seven meters, according to Wednesday’s information from the Ukrainian state power company Ukrenergo. The water in the lower reaches of the Dnieper rose by 5.6 meters after the explosion, but has been falling for some time.

HS’s foreign reporter who visited Herson right after the dam destruction Kaisa Rautaheimo assesses in the HS Ukraine studio that the flood has caused considerable damage to the environment and agriculture for several years.

Russia has been able to move its troops from the Kherson region on the left bank of the lower Dnieper to the fighting in the Donbas, as flood waters prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces across the river in the south. Ukraine’s counterattack that started earlier in June has progressed almost nowhere during the week, according to HS’s fact checker John Helin In the Ukraine studio.

Ukrainian forces have advanced some distance south of the town of Orihiv towards the junction town of Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region. In the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian counterattack has been somewhat successful near Velyka Novosilka.

To the same During the Russian era, the debate among experts and politicians about the use of nuclear weapons in general has intensified.

The discussion was started by the head of the Russian Foreign and Defense Policy Council Sergei Karaganov a week after the Kahovka dam was blown up. Karaganov published in Russia in Global Affairs magazine an article in which he considered nuclear weapons a “godsend” in the war against the hegemony of the US-led West and a nuclear attack as a better option than years of war in Ukraine.

“Things may develop to a point where we have to rush our compatriots and good people to leave their places of residence near facilities that may become targets of attacks in countries that provide direct support to the puppet government in Kiev,” Karganov wrote. According to him, the flaccid West cannot counterattack.

President Vladimir Putin said three days after the publication of the article that Russia has sent the first batch of nuclear warheads to Belarus.

Diplomatic University Mgimo Professor of Political Theory Ivan Timofeev evaluate in his reply article the risks of getting a nuclear weapon too great for Russia. Professor Dmitri Trenin wrote that he agrees with Karaganov: a nuclear attack on Poznan, Poland, would not yet make the United States seize a nuclear weapon. But, according to Trenin, the consequences would otherwise be unfavorable and unpredictable for Russia.

The Russian nuclear weapons debate continues. Most Western commentators have considered Putin’s heated speeches and announcements to be mostly information warfare.