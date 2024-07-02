Paul Pogba “it’s not over, Pogba is here and until you see me say I’m finished, don’t worry. I have an incredible desire to return, I feel like a child who wants to be a professional. I train, I do everything I can to get back on the pitch”. These are the player’s words to Sky Sport microphones from the Merkur-Spiel Arena in Duesseldorf, where, invited by the French Football Federation, he attended the Euro 2024 round of 16 against Belgium.

The 31-year-old midfielder was banned for 4 years for testing positive for testosterone on August 20 and is waiting to discuss the appeal at the CAS in Lausanne. “From the latest news I am still a Juve player, I have a contract but I have not had the opportunity to speak with the director and coach… there is silence – adds Pogba -. I think they are waiting for the outcome of the appeal but you have to ask them”.