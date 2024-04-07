As a damage control measure, among others that he will implement, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, candidate of Brunette to the mayor's office of Ahome, he made an adjustment to his list of councilors. Melisa Estavillo Zavala was sacrificed and José Trinidad Velázquez Chaparro entered. This is the indigenous position on the payroll, a sector in which they became concerned. In the registration before the Electoral Institute of the State of Sinaloa (IEES), the others were safe: Cecilia Hernández for procurator trustee and Judith Luna Castro for councilors, Marysol Morales Valenzuela, Gabriel Vargas Landeros, Feliciano García Mendoza and Magdalena Rocha Peña. Gerardo Vargas decided to take a chance with these.

Embarked The councilor was left with Ahome's license, Angelina Valenzuela. At the time of the records of the Green Environmental Party of Mexico He was left with the papers in his hand. She was not registered as a mayoral candidate because, she says, that party's state leader José “Pepín” Aispuro she received a call that left her out of the race. Of other people's pity. Valenzuela wanted to do it like last time when she, too, was not Morena's candidate for mayor and she went to Fuerza por México, whose votes reached her for the councilorship from where she settled again in Morena. And now, since she didn't even catch the time in Morena, she flew the other way, but she crashed. What a conviction! The one who was registered is Rosa Margarita Velázquez.

where the “Pepín” Aispuro maintained the candidacy is in The strong. The transport businessman Vicente Pico was registered for the mayor's office. Thus, the election will be reissued with the Morena candidate, Gildardo Leyva, and Pico. As the election result on the 21st was tight, now they say it will also be competitive.

The other candidate for the mayor of El Fuerte, that of the opposition coalition of the PRI, PAN, PRD and PAS, is Favian Cota, former secretary of the City Council. In the end, the PRD decided on this after the disagreement with former mayor Eleazar Rubio Ayala. Some believe he is going to fight, but most say no. Who benefits from his candidacy, Gildardo Leyva or Vicente Pico? Cota and his people do not get involved in those accounts, but instead claim that they are going to win.

Ricarda del Carmen Pérez and Wendy Vega They are the other two candidates for the Choix mayor's office. The first by the PVEM and the second by the PT. They are going to face Amalia Gastélum, from Morena, who wants her re-election, and Yoneida Gámez, from the opposition coalition PRI, PAN, PRD and PAS. Women's competition.

To Ana Ayala She had no choice but to ask for leave as a federal representative to dedicate herself to electoral work as a candidate for re-election. Morena's national leadership gave him an ultimatum to do so. There is a hypothesis that this decision was made because her campaign did not catch on and she had to get involved. And they are not so wrong.