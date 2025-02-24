The next March 6, Telecinco will premiere the new season of Survivors. On this occasion, the reality He will test the capabilities of artists such as the singer Warehouse or former Jinete Álvaro Muñoz Escassi.

Thus, the Mediaset chain has been creating more and more expectation with the announcement of the contestants of its most extreme format and, this Monday, Let’s see has announced who is the eighth candidate who will face Honduras inclement.

Actor Álex Adrover will go up to the Telecinco helicopter and, from him, will jump to begin his most extreme adventure. Leaving aside the interpretation, Adrover will have to find a way to fish, ration food, make fire and, most complicated: live with the rest of the contestants.

“During my career I had to interpret a lot of different papers, but now I have to be 100% Álex. You are going to know who I really am because on the island I will try to overcome all the challenges with my heart in my hand, “said the actor in his presentation video.

Adrover has participated in fiction series as I am Bea, six sisters, 90-60-90: a teenager’s secret newspaper And, more recently, we have been able to see the actor in the cast of The modernone of the soap operas issued every afternoon at 1, where he played Mario.